Seniors can seek driver’s licenses without visiting state office

Georgia seniors will be able to renew their driver’s license without visiting a Department of Driver Services office under a new state rule.
Georgia law requires drivers age 64 and older to pass a vision exam prior to receiving or renewing their license. The new rule, which took effect Aug. 1, allows the results of vision exams to be submitted with their application remotely as long as the exam was completed by a licensed optometrist or ophthalmologist.
DDS spokesperson Susan Sports said the rule was under consideration before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered many government offices earlier this year. But she said it “definitely escalated to the top of the list due to the pandemic.”
All driver’s license applicants can still compete a vision exam at a DDS Customer Service Center.
To apply for a license under the new rule, seniors must complete an online application. They must submit a completed vision report form dated within the last two years, plus two forms of proof of Georgia residency. They can pay the $32 license fee with a credit card or mail a money order, cashier’s check or personal check.
For more details, visit www.dds.georgia.gov.