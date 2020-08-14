Seniors can seek driver’s licenses without visiting state office

Georgia law requires drivers age 64 and older to pass a vision exam prior to receiving or renewing their license. The new rule, which took effect Aug. 1, allows the results of vision exams to be submitted with their application remotely as long as the exam was completed by a licensed optometrist or ophthalmologist.

DDS spokesperson Susan Sports said the rule was under consideration before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered many government offices earlier this year. But she said it “definitely escalated to the top of the list due to the pandemic.”