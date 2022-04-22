ajc logo
Overnight closure of northbound Ga. 400 at I-285 postponed again

Aerial photo shows construction site of I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs last August. Work on the project is expected to be completed later this year (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

State transportation officials have again postponed the overnight closure of northbound Ga. 400 at I-285 north of Atlanta.

The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to close all northbound lanes for two nights to allow a contractor to demolish the old I-285 westbound bridge to Ga. 400 southbound as work continues on a new interchange.

The northbound lanes originally were set to be closed Thursday night and Friday night. GDOT later changed the scheduled closure to Friday night and Saturday night to minimize the impact on traffic.

Now this weekend’s closures have been postponed because some of the work needed to prepare for the demolition has taken longer than expected, GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said.

“At this time we do not have new dates for when this work will occur,” Dale said.

The I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 is one of the busiest stretches of highway in the Southeast. It was built to accommodate 100,000 vehicles a day, though more than 400,000 vehicles now pass through each day.

Work began on the project in 2017 and was originally scheduled to be completed in 2020. But an expansion of the project, poor weather, unmarked utilities and other problems have led to delays. The work is now expected to be completed later this year.

