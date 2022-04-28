Northbound Ga. 400 will close overnight at I-285 Friday and Saturday

State transportation officials will close northbound Ga. 400 at I-285 late Friday and Saturday nights as construction continues on one of metro Atlanta’s busiest interchanges.
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to close all northbound lanes from midnight to 5 a.m. Saturday and midnight to 8 a.m. Sunday to allow a contractor to demolish the old I-285 westbound bridge to southbound Ga. 400. The work was originally scheduled to be done last weekend, but GDOT postponed the lane closures because preparatory work was taking longer than expected.
Motorists traveling north on Ga. 400 late Friday and Saturday nights should use Exit 4A, follow signs to I-285 eastbound and exit at Ashford Dunwoody Road. The detour will turn left on Ashford Dunwoody, then left on I-285 westbound. Motorists will take Exit 27A to get back on Ga. 400.
Credit: Courtesy of GDOT
The closures are subject to change because of weather and other factors.
The I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 is one of the busiest stretches of highway in the Southeast. It was built to accommodate 100,000 vehicles a day, though more than 400,000 vehicles now pass through daily.
Work began on the project in 2017 and was originally scheduled to be completed in 2020. But an expansion of the project, poor weather, unmarked utilities and other problems have led to delays. The work is now expected to be completed early next year.
