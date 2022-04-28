Northbound Ga. 400 will close overnight at I-285 Friday and Saturday

The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to close all northbound lanes from midnight to 5 a.m. Saturday and midnight to 8 a.m. Sunday to allow a contractor to demolish the old I-285 westbound bridge to southbound Ga. 400. The work was originally scheduled to be done last weekend, but GDOT postponed the lane closures because preparatory work was taking longer than expected.

Motorists traveling north on Ga. 400 late Friday and Saturday nights should use Exit 4A, follow signs to I-285 eastbound and exit at Ashford Dunwoody Road. The detour will turn left on Ashford Dunwoody, then left on I-285 westbound. Motorists will take Exit 27A to get back on Ga. 400.