Northbound Ga. 400 will close overnight at I-285 Friday and Saturday
Northbound Ga. 400 will close overnight at I-285 Friday and Saturday

Aerial photo shows construction site of I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs last August. (File photo by Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Aerial photo shows construction site of I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs last August. (File photo by Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

State transportation officials will close northbound Ga. 400 at I-285 late Friday and Saturday nights as construction continues on one of metro Atlanta’s busiest interchanges.

The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to close all northbound lanes from midnight to 5 a.m. Saturday and midnight to 8 a.m. Sunday to allow a contractor to demolish the old I-285 westbound bridge to southbound Ga. 400. The work was originally scheduled to be done last weekend, but GDOT postponed the lane closures because preparatory work was taking longer than expected.

Motorists traveling north on Ga. 400 late Friday and Saturday nights should use Exit 4A, follow signs to I-285 eastbound and exit at Ashford Dunwoody Road. The detour will turn left on Ashford Dunwoody, then left on I-285 westbound. Motorists will take Exit 27A to get back on Ga. 400.

Credit: Courtesy of GDOT

Credit: Courtesy of GDOT

State transportation officials will close northbound Ga. 400 at I-285 late Friday and Saturday nights as construction continues on one of metro Atlanta’s busiest interchanges. The map shows the detour route.

Credit: Courtesy of GDOT

State transportation officials will close northbound Ga. 400 at I-285 late Friday and Saturday nights as construction continues on one of metro Atlanta’s busiest interchanges. The map shows the detour route.

Credit: Courtesy of GDOT

Credit: Courtesy of GDOT

The closures are subject to change because of weather and other factors.

The I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 is one of the busiest stretches of highway in the Southeast. It was built to accommodate 100,000 vehicles a day, though more than 400,000 vehicles now pass through daily.

Work began on the project in 2017 and was originally scheduled to be completed in 2020. But an expansion of the project, poor weather, unmarked utilities and other problems have led to delays. The work is now expected to be completed early next year.

About the Author

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

