Nighttime full closure of northbound Ga. 400 coming next week

Weather permitting, northbound Ga. 400 will be closed at I-285 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Motorists traveling north on Ga. 400 should take Exit 4A to I-285 eastbound, then use Exit 29 to Ashford Dunwoody Road. They should then take I-285 westbound to Exit 27A, which will take them north on Ga. 400.

GDOT says motorists should expect delays and proceed with caution through the area.