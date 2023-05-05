X

Nighttime full closure of northbound Ga. 400 coming next week

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close northbound Ga. 400 overnight on weekdays next week for construction of a new I-285 bridge over the highway.

Weather permitting, northbound Ga. 400 will be closed at I-285 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Motorists traveling north on Ga. 400 should take Exit 4A to I-285 eastbound, then use Exit 29 to Ashford Dunwoody Road. They should then take I-285 westbound to Exit 27A, which will take them north on Ga. 400.

GDOT says motorists should expect delays and proceed with caution through the area.

The work is part of the larger reconstructed of the I-285 interchange at Ga. 400. The work is expected to be completed later this year.

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

