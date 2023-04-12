New Ga. 400 interchange at Abernathy Road opens Monday

Under the diverging diamond layout, motorists on Abernathy will move to the opposite side of the road to more easily access Ga. 400 ramps or to continue along Abernathy.

Eastbound traffic will shift from the right side of Abernathy to the left side to turn onto the northbound Ga. 400 ramp or to continue east on Abernathy. Westbound traffic will also move from the right to the left side of the road to turn south on Ga. 400 or to continue west on Abernathy.