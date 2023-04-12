New Ga. 400 interchange at Abernathy Road opens Monday

Construction on Ga. 400 near I-285 will reach a new milestone next week when the state opens a new diverging-diamond interchange at Abernathy Road.
Under the diverging diamond layout, motorists on Abernathy will move to the opposite side of the road to more easily access Ga. 400 ramps or to continue along Abernathy.
Eastbound traffic will shift from the right side of Abernathy to the left side to turn onto the northbound Ga. 400 ramp or to continue east on Abernathy. Westbound traffic will also move from the right to the left side of the road to turn south on Ga. 400 or to continue west on Abernathy.
Credit: Courtesy of GDOT
Credit: Courtesy of GDOT
Weather permitting, the interchange will open on Monday. The Georgia Department of Transportation must still finish striping and other work. Beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, the agency will close Abernathy Road under Ga. 400. Traffic exiting Ga. 400 onto Abernathy Road will only be able to turn right. GDOT will implement a series of detours to direct traffic through the area.
GDOT has constructed diverging-diamond interchanges across metro Atlanta, including on I-85 at Pleasant Hill Road and Jimmy Carter Boulevard, on I-285 at Ashford Dunwoody Road and Camp Creek Parkway and on I-75 at Windy Hill Road.
The new Abernathy Road interchange is a key part of the massive construction project surrounding the I-285 interchange at Ga. 400. The project began in 2017 and – after a series of delays – is expected to be completed later this year.
About the Author