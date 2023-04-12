X

New Ga. 400 interchange at Abernathy Road opens Monday

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Construction on Ga. 400 near I-285 will reach a new milestone next week when the state opens a new diverging-diamond interchange at Abernathy Road.

Under the diverging diamond layout, motorists on Abernathy will move to the opposite side of the road to more easily access Ga. 400 ramps or to continue along Abernathy.

Eastbound traffic will shift from the right side of Abernathy to the left side to turn onto the northbound Ga. 400 ramp or to continue east on Abernathy. Westbound traffic will also move from the right to the left side of the road to turn south on Ga. 400 or to continue west on Abernathy.

Credit: Courtesy of GDOT

Credit: Courtesy of GDOT

Weather permitting, the interchange will open on Monday. The Georgia Department of Transportation must still finish striping and other work. Beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, the agency will close Abernathy Road under Ga. 400. Traffic exiting Ga. 400 onto Abernathy Road will only be able to turn right. GDOT will implement a series of detours to direct traffic through the area.

GDOT has constructed diverging-diamond interchanges across metro Atlanta, including on I-85 at Pleasant Hill Road and Jimmy Carter Boulevard, on I-285 at Ashford Dunwoody Road and Camp Creek Parkway and on I-75 at Windy Hill Road.

The new Abernathy Road interchange is a key part of the massive construction project surrounding the I-285 interchange at Ga. 400. The project began in 2017 and – after a series of delays – is expected to be completed later this year.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Hawks take fight to Heat to earn playoff spot 6h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Atlanta Democrats shocked by loss of convention they were sure they won
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Michael Soroka produces another good outing for Gwinnett
13h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Boom! Uga XI to take over as Georgia Bulldogs mascot
19h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Boom! Uga XI to take over as Georgia Bulldogs mascot
19h ago

Credit: AP

3 hurt in floor collapse in Savannah's 1899 US courthouse
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
MARTA’s Five Points renovation: A closer look
First Atlanta Streetcar vehicle returns to downtown route
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Democrats shocked by loss of convention they were sure they won
13h ago
Meet the Atlanta grannies, volunteers for Grannies Respond / Abuelas Responden
Fulton sales tax could fund hospital
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top