MARTA wants your input on Atlanta Streetcar extension

The agency plans to extend the streetcar east from Jackson Avenue along Edgewood Avenue. It would meet the Atlanta Beltline at Irwin Street, then up to Ponce City Market. It’s the first extension of the streetcar and part of MARTA’s larger plan for a light-rail network in Atlanta.

MARTA will hold a virtual public meeting on the project from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Here’s the information: