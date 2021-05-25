MARTA wants your input on Atlanta Streetcar extension

MARTA is preparing to extend the Atlanta Streetcar, and it’s looking for public feedback.
The agency plans to extend the streetcar east from Jackson Avenue along Edgewood Avenue. It would meet the Atlanta Beltline at Irwin Street, then up to Ponce City Market. It’s the first extension of the streetcar and part of MARTA’s larger plan for a light-rail network in Atlanta.
MARTA will hold a virtual public meeting on the project from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Here’s the information:
TO JOIN: https://tinyurl.com/StreetcarMeeting
Meeting ID: 970 9550 3767
Call: 1-646-558-8656
Access code: 441656
If you can’t make it, a recording of the meeting and more project information will be available at https://tinyurl.com/StreetcarEast. Questions and comments about the project will be accepted at the web site until June 30.