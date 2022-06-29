MARTA wants to know: Do you want more frequent bus service on fewer routes?

The transit agency has hired a consultant to guide it through the redesign of its bus network. The consultant has told MARTA its existing network skews toward providing less frequent service over a broader area.

The consultant says MARTA could attract more passengers by offering more frequent service on key routes, while discontinuing many of its less-used routes. More frequent buses would make service more appealing to people who currently don’t use the service or who use it infrequently, according to the consultant.