MARTA to discuss Campbellton Road transit at Tuesday meeting

The agency will provide information on its plans at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Junction 2800, 2800 Campbellton Road SW. The presentation will focus on land-use, affordability and design related to its plans for a new transit line along the six-mile corridor.

In 2018 MARTA announced it planned to build a light rail line along Campbellton Road. It was part of a proposed 29-mile light rail network made possible when Atlanta voters approved a half-penny sales tax for transit expansion in 2016.