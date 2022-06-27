MARTA to discuss Campbellton Road transit at Tuesday meeting

MARTA continues to seek public input ahead of a final decision on what type of transit to build along Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.
The agency will provide information on its plans at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Junction 2800, 2800 Campbellton Road SW. The presentation will focus on land-use, affordability and design related to its plans for a new transit line along the six-mile corridor.
In 2018 MARTA announced it planned to build a light rail line along Campbellton Road. It was part of a proposed 29-mile light rail network made possible when Atlanta voters approved a half-penny sales tax for transit expansion in 2016.
MARTA spent two years studying the corridor to determine whether rail made sense. In February it announced it would propose bus rapid transit instead, saying it would cost less, could be built faster and would disrupt fewer properties than light rail.
The announcement sparked a backlash from residents who fear southwest Atlanta will be left behind as wealthier parts of the city get rail. Those concerns may have been lessened with the recent announcement that MARTA is considering bus rapid transit for the Clifton Corridor to the Emory University/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention area.
In recent months MARTA has been trying to sell area residents on the benefits of bus rapid transit. Tuesday’s meeting is the latest example.
MARTA expects to make a final recommendation on Campbellton Road to its board of directors later this year. In the meantime, you can learn more about the project here.
