MARTA resumes Red Line service south of Medical Center station

MARTA has resumed rail service on its Red Line – although at a reduced frequency.
The agency has completed replacing track along the line between its Medical Center and Airport stations. It suspended Red Line rail service south of Medical Center last week to accommodate the construction.
It resumed rail line service early Thursday. Trains along the north-south line will operate at a reduced frequency until Sunday, when regular service will be restored.
MARTA is spending $225 million to replace track along its routes over many years.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
The Latest