MARTA resumes Red Line service south of Medical Center station
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago
Service will operate at reduced frequency until Sunday

MARTA has resumed rail service on its Red Line – although at a reduced frequency.

The agency has completed replacing track along the line between its Medical Center and Airport stations. It suspended Red Line rail service south of Medical Center last week to accommodate the construction.

It resumed rail line service early Thursday. Trains along the north-south line will operate at a reduced frequency until Sunday, when regular service will be restored.

MARTA is spending $225 million to replace track along its routes over many years.

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

