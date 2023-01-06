ajc logo
MARTA parts ways with deputy general manager

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

MARTA has parted ways with its deputy general manager just five months after hiring him.

CEO Collie Greenwood notified MARTA employees by email Thursday that the agency had “decided to part ways” with Rowan “after careful consideration.” He did not offer a reason, and MARTA declined to comment. Rowan also declined to comment.

MARTA announced last August that it had hired Rowan as deputy general manager to oversee the agency’s capital improvement program, which includes MARTA’s expansion plans as well as maintaining and upgrading the existing transit system. Rowan previously was Atlanta’s transportation commissioner.

Greenwood also announced that Carrie Rocha will serve as interim chief capital officer, assuming Rowan’s responsibilities. She joined MARTA in 2021 and has been serving as assistant general manager for the agency’s centralized program management office. She has 25 years of transportation infrastructure project and construction management.

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

