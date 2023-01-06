MARTA parts ways with deputy general manager

CEO Collie Greenwood notified MARTA employees by email Thursday that the agency had “decided to part ways” with Rowan “after careful consideration.” He did not offer a reason, and MARTA declined to comment. Rowan also declined to comment.

MARTA announced last August that it had hired Rowan as deputy general manager to oversee the agency’s capital improvement program, which includes MARTA’s expansion plans as well as maintaining and upgrading the existing transit system. Rowan previously was Atlanta’s transportation commissioner.