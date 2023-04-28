MARTA moving ahead with Kensington station development

MARTA is moving ahead with plans for a transit-oriented development at Kensington station after DeKalb County commissioners approved the needed rezoning.
The Board of Commissioners recently rezoned 35 acres at Kensington for mixed-use, high-density development. Now MARTA is preparing the take the next step.
“We are now ready to solicit developers to work with MARTA and DeKalb to turn undeveloped and underused property around the rail station into a community hub with affordable housing and neighborhood amenities,” MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood said in a prepared statement Wednesday.
The master plan for the development includes affordable senior and workforce housing and a new headquarters for the Housing Authority of DeKalb County.
“This type of development with convenient access to transit builds strong, connected communities,” County Commissioner Ted Terry said in a prepared statement.
The Kensington project would be MARTA’s latest transit-oriented development. Last year, the agency dedicated a development at King Memorial station and chose Peebles Corporation to build a residential and commercial development at Bankhead station. It also announced it’s seeking a new developer for a mixed-use hub at Arts Center after previous efforts failed to get off the ground.
Developments at numerous other stations are in various stages of planning.
About the Author