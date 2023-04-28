X

MARTA moving ahead with Kensington station development

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

MARTA is moving ahead with plans for a transit-oriented development at Kensington station after DeKalb County commissioners approved the needed rezoning.

The Board of Commissioners recently rezoned 35 acres at Kensington for mixed-use, high-density development. Now MARTA is preparing the take the next step.

“We are now ready to solicit developers to work with MARTA and DeKalb to turn undeveloped and underused property around the rail station into a community hub with affordable housing and neighborhood amenities,” MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood said in a prepared statement Wednesday.

The master plan for the development includes affordable senior and workforce housing and a new headquarters for the Housing Authority of DeKalb County.

“This type of development with convenient access to transit builds strong, connected communities,” County Commissioner Ted Terry said in a prepared statement.

The Kensington project would be MARTA’s latest transit-oriented development. Last year, the agency dedicated a development at King Memorial station and chose Peebles Corporation to build a residential and commercial development at Bankhead station. It also announced it’s seeking a new developer for a mixed-use hub at Arts Center after previous efforts failed to get off the ground.

Developments at numerous other stations are in various stages of planning.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Skirmish over historic house: Site of Union general’s HQ could become a car wash5h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta lawmakers creating legislation to broadcast demolition process
2h ago

Credit: Rebecca Breyer

Medical marijuana dispensaries open in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Raffensperger calls disinformation top threat to democracy
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Raffensperger calls disinformation top threat to democracy
3h ago

Credit: Electronic Transaction Association

Conference highlights Atlanta’s lasting role as payment processing hub
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MARTA to restore 19 more bus routes to regular service Saturday
MARTA to host meetings on its Atlanta expansion plans
New Ga. 400 interchange at Abernathy Road opens Monday
Featured

Gwinnett school board to adopt new health program, but not sex ed part
15h ago
Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
19h ago
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top