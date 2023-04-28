MARTA moving ahead with Kensington station development

The Board of Commissioners recently rezoned 35 acres at Kensington for mixed-use, high-density development. Now MARTA is preparing the take the next step.

“We are now ready to solicit developers to work with MARTA and DeKalb to turn undeveloped and underused property around the rail station into a community hub with affordable housing and neighborhood amenities,” MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood said in a prepared statement Wednesday.