MARTA hopes to restore full bus service this summer

The agency reduced the frequency of most of its bus routes in December because of a staffing shortage brought on in part by the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the shortage, many buses didn’t show up, leaving passengers to wonder when the next one would arrive. So, MARTA shifted 96 of its 113 routes to a Saturday schedule, saying it would make service less frequent but more predictable.

Interim CEO Collie Greenwood told the Atlanta City Council transportation committee Wednesday that MARTA is still short about 180 bus drivers. But recent recruitment efforts have yielded more 250 applications.