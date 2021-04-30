MARTA employees to get $3,500 pandemic bonus

The one-time payment would go to bus and rail operators, mechanics and supervisors and members of the MARTA Police Department with the rank of major and below. The $13 million cost would come from budget surpluses that resulted from higher-than-expected sales tax revenue, lower-than-expected costs and federal pandemic relief.

“I am extremely grateful to our frontline employees who have carried us through this pandemic,” said MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker. “These are people who could not work from home, who showed up every day to keep the buses and trains running and protect our customers, all while considering the health risks to themselves and their families.”