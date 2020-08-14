MARTA approves air filters to protect employees from viruses

The MARTA Board of Directors Thursday approved an $850,000 plan to install needlepoint bipolar ionization filters in air conditioning units at its office buildings, police precincts, bus garages and rail yard towers. The devices, which MARTA says eliminate airborne pathogens and deliver clean air without producing ozone or other harmful biproducts, will be installed in 209 AC units at 18 MARTA facilities.

The filters were recommended by a task force that has studied telework and other ways MARTA employees can work safely during the pandemic. In addition to screening pathogens, MARTA says the filters should reduce energy costs by 30 percent.