ajc logo
X

I-285 lane closure: Tell us about your commute

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

I-285 eastbound was reduced to three lanes over the weekend between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road – part of the ongoing construction of the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange project.

The Georgia Department of Transportation expects to close a westbound lane as soon as next weekend. The lane reductions are expected to last at least eight months as the agency replaces three bridges along I-285.

GDOT expects massive traffic headaches during the construction. So, we want to hear from you: How did your commute go on the first Monday of lane closures on the top end of I-285? If you’re willing to be quoted in an article, contact reporter David Wickert: dwickert@ajc.com.

You can read more about the construction here.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons trade former Pro Bowler Deion Jones to Browns8h ago

Credit: Mark LoMoglio

Jarrett's roughing the passer call perplexes Falcons, fans
10h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Record number of child suicides highlights Georgia’s broken mental health system
1h ago

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

A personal reckoning, and the truth comes out of the closet
5h ago

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

A personal reckoning, and the truth comes out of the closet
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Georgia DOT preps for Hurricane Ian
Clayton chairman: Bus rapid transit ‘a good alternative’ for county
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
23h ago
Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama
Trump probe: Georgia grand jury seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich, Mike Flynn
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top