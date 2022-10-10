I-285 lane closure: Tell us about your commute

The Georgia Department of Transportation expects to close a westbound lane as soon as next weekend. The lane reductions are expected to last at least eight months as the agency replaces three bridges along I-285.

GDOT expects massive traffic headaches during the construction. So, we want to hear from you: How did your commute go on the first Monday of lane closures on the top end of I-285? If you’re willing to be quoted in an article, contact reporter David Wickert: dwickert@ajc.com.