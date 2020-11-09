Gwinnett transit referendum: How did you vote?

The votes have been tallied. And while it’s close enough for a possible recount, it looks like Gwinnett County’s transit referendum will fail. It’s the second time in less than two years that county residents have said “no” to a new sales tax to pay for transit expansion.
The $12.1 billion measure included a MARTA rail extension to Norcross, new bus rapid transit lines and other transit improvements. But a second failed referendum scuttles those plans indefinitely.
So we want to know: How did you vote on the Gwinnett transit referendum? If you voted “yes,” what did you like about the plan? If you voted “no,” was it too much transit or not enough?
If you’re willing to be quoted in an Atlanta Journal-Constitution article, contact David Wickert: dwickert@ajc.com.