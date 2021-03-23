Georgia pedestrian deaths rising despite lower traffic

Pedestrian deaths nationwide rose .2 percent to 2,957 in the fist six months of the year despite a dramatic decrease in traffic as schools and businesses shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released today by the Governors Highway Safety Association, a traffic safety group.

Pedestrian deaths in Georgia rose 4 percent to 113 in the first half of 2020, though state officials have said traffic volumes fell as much as 50 percent on some state highways.