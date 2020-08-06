Georgia driver services shift online during pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered many businesses, and a lot of commerce that might have been done face to face has been conducted online for months. So, too, with many government services.
A case in point: Hundreds of thousands of people have renewed their Georgia driver’s licenses online.
As of Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Driver Services has served more than 1.1 million customers since Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency because of the pandemic on March 14. Of those, 502,672 were online transactions, while 634,437 were in-person.
Spencer Moore, commissioner of driver services, called the agency’s ability to handle the large volume of customers online “nothing short of amazing.”
“We’ve had to transform the way we do business in a short period of time, and our team rose to the occasion,” Moore said in announcing the statistics Wednesday.
The pandemic has affected driver services in other ways. The department granted extensions for driver’s license renewals for hundreds of thousands of people. It also postponed driver tests for many teen drivers.
And while department’s 67 customer service centers are open, customers must schedule an appointment. You can find more information about the agency’s services here.