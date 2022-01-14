Georgia DOT says it’s ready for winter storm

State Department of Transportation crews as treating roads across north Georgia as the region braces for snow and ice.
Spokesperson Natalie Dale said GDOT has mustered more than 2,000 employees – some from south Georgia – to apply brine to interstates, state highways, bridges and overpasses. This afternoon they’re focused on northeast and northwest Georgia, but they’ll begin treating metro Atlanta highways at 7 p.m.
“From this point forward, we’re working 24-7 until the end of the storm,” Dale said.
The region is bracing for its first significant snowfall in nearly four years beginning late Saturday. Channel 2 Action News meteorologists say areas north of I-20 could see some snow or ice, with some areas north of Lake Lanier seeing 2 to 5 inches of snow and quarter inch of ice.
Dale said roads in northeast Georgia may be hit the hardest. But she said GDOT is prepared for significant problems across north Georgia.
“We have to treat every area as worst-case scenarios,” she said.
So far, COVID-19 has not affected GDOT staffing for the winter storm.
“We have all the equipment and all the people and all the materials we would typically have for an event like this,” Dale said.
GDOT crews will apply brine in advance of the storm. Where necessary, they’ll apply salt and gravel.
Dale urged motorists to stay off the roads when the storm strikes so crews can work safely and efficiently.
“These crews are doing a heavy lift for the people of Georgia,” she said. “If you want to say ‘thank you,’ the best way to do it is to stay off the road so they can get home to their families.”
