Georgia DOT says it’s ready for winter storm

“We have to treat every area as worst-case scenarios,” she said.

So far, COVID-19 has not affected GDOT staffing for the winter storm.

“We have all the equipment and all the people and all the materials we would typically have for an event like this,” Dale said.

GDOT crews will apply brine in advance of the storm. Where necessary, they’ll apply salt and gravel.

Dale urged motorists to stay off the roads when the storm strikes so crews can work safely and efficiently.

“These crews are doing a heavy lift for the people of Georgia,” she said. “If you want to say ‘thank you,’ the best way to do it is to stay off the road so they can get home to their families.”