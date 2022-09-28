ajc logo
X

Georgia DOT preps for Hurricane Ian

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago
South Metro Express Lanes will be northbound-only until storm passes

The South Metro Express Lanes in Clayton and Henry counties will remain northbound-only lanes until Hurricane Ian passes through the area.

The Georgia Department of Transportation made the move Wednesday as Ian approached landfall in Florida and thousands of people sought to evacuate.

GDOT also is suspending road work that requires lane closures along I-16, I-75 and I-95 south of Atlanta. Welcome centers in south, central and coastal Georgia will be open 24 hours a day until the storm passes.

The effects of Ian are expected to be felt at least through Saturday. GDOT says it has crews and equipment on alert to respond to problems on Georgia highways.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer / AJC

The Jolt: Georgia Democrat says she’s being ostracized by Abrams’ allies5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Kemp takes aim for suburbs — with help from Virginia’s Youngkin
6h ago

Credit: Jess Rapfogel

Bradley’s Buzz: Tied at the top, the Braves await a weighty weekend
3h ago

Credit: Seth Watson

It’s apple-picking time in North Georgia

Credit: Seth Watson

It’s apple-picking time in North Georgia

Credit: John Spink

Suspect in bathroom assault at Fulton County courthouse arrested
1h ago
The Latest

Clayton chairman: Bus rapid transit ‘a good alternative’ for county
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
Georgia DOT picks three finalists to build Ga. 400 toll lanes
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 110 high school football games moved up because of hurricane
13h ago
Watch: Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera speaks after firing football coach
23h ago
Warnings issued for coastal Georgia as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top