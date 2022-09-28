Georgia DOT preps for Hurricane Ian

The South Metro Express Lanes in Clayton and Henry counties will remain northbound-only lanes until Hurricane Ian passes through the area.
The Georgia Department of Transportation made the move Wednesday as Ian approached landfall in Florida and thousands of people sought to evacuate.
GDOT also is suspending road work that requires lane closures along I-16, I-75 and I-95 south of Atlanta. Welcome centers in south, central and coastal Georgia will be open 24 hours a day until the storm passes.
The effects of Ian are expected to be felt at least through Saturday. GDOT says it has crews and equipment on alert to respond to problems on Georgia highways.
