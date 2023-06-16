X

Georgia DOT has two finalists to rebuild I-285 interchange

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

The Georgia Department of Transportation has two finalists to rebuild the I-285 interchange at I-20 west of Atlanta.

The firms are vying to rebuild an interchange that has been deemed one of the worst freight bottlenecks in the country. GDOT plans to replace existing exit ramps, add new lanes along the Perimeter and I-20 and widen or replace numerous bridges.

Two partnerships are competing to do the work:

*Legacy Infrastructure Contractors: C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. is the lead contractor and Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering is the lead engineering firm.

*West Perimeter Contractors: Atlanta Metro Construction consisting of Ferrovial Construction U.S. Corp. is the lead contractor and AECOM Technical Services is the lead engineering firm.

GDOT now will seek specific proposals from both firms and spend the next year evaluating them. The agency expects to select a contractor in the second quarter of 2024. Construction could begin next year.

I-20 west is the latest Perimeter interchange to get a major facelift. Construction continues on the new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400. GDOT also will rebuild the interchange at I-20 east of Atlanta.

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

