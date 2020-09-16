X

Do we really need to tell you to drive safely in a hurricane?

A stalled car sits near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Santa Rosa Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 as wind and rain from Hurricane Sally pound the Florida's northern Gulf Coast region. Sally lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line Wednesday with 105 mph (165 kph) winds and rain measured in feet, not inches, swamping homes and trapping people in high water as it crept inland for what could be a long, slow and disastrous drenching across the Deep South. (Devon Ravine/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)
Credit: DEVON RAVINE

31 minutes ago
By David Wickert, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With the remnants of Hurricane Sally expected to deluge north Georgia with 3- 6 inches of rain, highway safety advocates are urging motorists to be cautious on the road.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it has teams on alert statewide to respond to storm damage on state highways. Flooding is the main concern, and GDOT offers some sobering facts.

“Just six inches of fast-moving water can carry away an adult,” the agency said Wednesday. “Twelve inches of fast-moving water can carry away a small car, and 18-24 inches can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks.”

Maybe that’s why GDOT has some simple advice: “turn around, don’t drown.” That is, don’t drive or walk into standing water. Don’t drive around barricades. And treat flashing red and non-operating signals as four-way stops.

AAA also advises motorists to use extreme caution, check traffic and weather conditions before heading out, pack an emergency kit and have a full tank of gas. The motor club also says drivers should avoid using high-beam headlights (which can blind other drivers), keep a firm grip on the wheel in high winds and increase the space between you and other vehicles.

If your vehicle stalls in a flooded area, AAA says you should get out as quickly as possible and seek higher ground.

Better yet, why be on the road at all if you don’t have to be?

David Wickert

David Wickert covers transportation issues. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

