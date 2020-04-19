Coming Sunday in the AJC print edition: Seeing Through the Silence

Since the pandemic struck Atlanta, the city we call home has changed in a matter of weeks. While sheltering in place, most residents haven’t been able to see just how much the coronavirus has impacted the metro area and beyond.
» SEE: Atlanta’s journey through pandemic as seen by AJC’s visual journalists
Our photographers were there, taking you places you could not go. We’ve captured the most compelling moments and stunning milestones during this extraordinary time. And we are honored to bring you this work in a special print section.
» COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS
This Sunday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will print a special 12-page section featuring these moments that couldn’t be seen. From frontline workers to acts of faith and a city in solitude, these are the true signs of the times. The section will capture our story in photos and provide insight to the dramatic changes the city has seen.
Go behind the scenes with our team of photographers capturing the news and milestones from the front lines of this moment in our history.
The special section will be delivered with the Sunday paper for subscribers; non-subscribers can purchase the paper at grocery stores and gas stations throughout the metro area.