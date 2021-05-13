Colonial Pipeline plans move into $65 million headquarters

Colonial Pipeline, the victim of a cyberattack that led to widespread gas shortages this week, plans to move into a new, $65 million headquarters building in Alpharetta, according to city building permits and someone with direct knowledge of the deal who is unauthorized to speak publicly about it.
The headquarters will be located at the 360 Tech Village mixed-use project in Alpharetta, the person said. Colonial is likely to move later this year or early 2022, according to its annual report filed with a federal regulatory agency.
Colonial has not announced “the transition to a new building and will do that when the project is finalized,” company spokesman Eric Abercrombie said in an emailed statement.
Three commercial building permits filed with the city of Alpharetta last fall are described as being part of the Colonial Pipeline headquarters project; two permits were filed in September and one in November.
TPA Group, which is developing 360 Tech Village, did not respond to requests for comment.
Construction has begun on a 110,000 square-foot office building and could be completed by November, said James Drinkard, assistant city administrator for the city of Alpharetta. TPA has not identified the building’s tenant, he said.
The 62-acre development is located on the Haynes Bridge Road exit on Georgia 400. It will include 630,000 square feet of office space spread across multiple buildings, 26,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, 315 condos and apartments and 25 acres of public park space.
Colonial’s current headquarters is located at the Sanctuary Park office complex in Alpharetta. Colonial is scheduled to move out of its 100,000 square-foot space in that building in December, according to CoStar Group, a real estate data provider.
Colonial signed an agreement in June 2020 with an unnamed development company to design and build its new headquarters, according to its annual report. In December, Colonial exercised an option to purchase the building, after its completion, from the developer for $65 million.
Colonial was hit by a ransomware attack on May 7, which led the company to shut down its 5,500-mile pipeline, the nation’s largest for transporting refined oil products. The shutdown led to gas shortages and outages throughout the Southeast.
Colonial restarted its pipeline on Wednesday night, although it will take several days to return to normal.
-Matt Kempner contributed to this report