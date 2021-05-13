Colonial Pipeline plans move into $65 million headquarters

Construction has begun on a 110,000 square-foot office building and could be completed by November, said James Drinkard, assistant city administrator for the city of Alpharetta. TPA has not identified the building’s tenant, he said.

The 62-acre development is located on the Haynes Bridge Road exit on Georgia 400. It will include 630,000 square feet of office space spread across multiple buildings, 26,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, 315 condos and apartments and 25 acres of public park space.

Colonial’s current headquarters is located at the Sanctuary Park office complex in Alpharetta. Colonial is scheduled to move out of its 100,000 square-foot space in that building in December, according to CoStar Group, a real estate data provider.

Colonial signed an agreement in June 2020 with an unnamed development company to design and build its new headquarters, according to its annual report. In December, Colonial exercised an option to purchase the building, after its completion, from the developer for $65 million.

Colonial was hit by a ransomware attack on May 7, which led the company to shut down its 5,500-mile pipeline, the nation’s largest for transporting refined oil products. The shutdown led to gas shortages and outages throughout the Southeast.

Colonial restarted its pipeline on Wednesday night, although it will take several days to return to normal.

-Matt Kempner contributed to this report