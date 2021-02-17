Coca-Cola’s try at paper bottles starts with a trickle

It doesn’t involve the curvy, iconic bottle of the flagship Coke brand, though. In what the company describes as a limited online trial launching this summer, 2,000 paper bottles of AdeZ, a plant-based drink, will be sold to consumers via online grocer Kifli.hu in Hungary.

The Atlanta-based company says the packaging, created along with Danish company Paboco, is still under development, but it wants to test how it performs for consumers.