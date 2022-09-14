Cobb’s trash services proposal quashed by residents, sanitation companies

County staff drafted the proposed plan to address complaints from residents about the lack of services available, the inconsistency of services and issues with recycling pickups.

“We have residents who have no haulers that are providing any service on their street or cul-de-sac, and they have not had any assistance from the county,” Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Swierenga and other business leaders suggested the county create a heat map of where each garbage company operates to make any possible gaps visible to ensure services are offered in the entire county. Swierenga also said the county should forward complaints to the sanitation companies operating in the resident’s area so they can resolve the issue, instead of the county looking for a solution.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, commissioners voted 4-1 to table the proposal with the condition that it be revisited with the next round of code amendments, which will take place in January. Commissioner JoAnn Birrell voted in opposition because she said the amendment should be removed completely without bringing it back next year.

“Let the haulers and staff work it out together,” Birrell said. “I don’t know that we need an ordinance or code to address this.”

Many residents reached out to the board in opposition to the amendment and to support the current free market system where each household or homeowners association chooses which provider to use. Birrell said of the 1,715 emails the board received about the solid waste amendment, only two supported the county’s plan.

Cupid said it is the board’s responsibility to help address the issues residents have complained about to the county, especially for those who do not currently have residential trash pickup services.

“This is a public health matter when we have residents who are not receiving service,” Cupid said.