Cobb looks to add sanitation to county services, sparking debate

Some residents have concerns about not being able to choose their own trash pickup provider.

Hill Wright, and other community members, started a website called “Save my Cobb trash collector” to oppose the proposal.

Wright, who lives in East Cobb, said he fears establishing county contracts for trash services will drive the smaller, family-owned sanitation companies out of business and take away the opportunity for people to choose their service provider.

“People are leaving the company they’ve got a complaint with, going to another company that serves them well, and they have that option,” he said. “They want to make that choice themselves.”

Jenkins said the open market worked well when the county had over 60 haulers operating. But the issues have arisen now that the county only has between 18 and 20 haulers permitted to operate in unincorporated areas, Jenkins said to the board.

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said she wants to consider ways to prevent the smaller companies from going out of business as a result of the proposal, but the board needs to do something to address the issues that have affected county residents for years.

“We’ve been telling people year after year that we’re working on a solution,” Cupid said. “Residents have been dealing with this for far too long and expecting us to do something.”

City trash services are provided in Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw, Marietta, Powder Springs and Smyrna, but 74% of the county population lives in unincorporated Cobb, according to U.S. census data.

The proposal is part of a larger package of code amendment changes being considered by the commission. Cupid said the board will continue having conversations about and making adjustments to the proposal before the entire package goes up for a vote later this year.