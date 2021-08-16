Cobb police searching for suspect in fatal shooting of Austell man

Officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Creedmore Court to check out a report of gunfire shortly after 1:30 p.m. While en route, the report changed to a person shot, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner said.

Cyrus Andrews, 33, of Austell, was shot multiple times outside the home, Barner said. First responders tried to perform life-saving measures, but Andrews was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, she said.