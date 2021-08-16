ajc logo
X

Cobb police searching for suspect in fatal shooting of Austell man

Cobb police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of Cyrus Andrews, 33, of Austell, on Sunday afternoon.
Caption
Cobb police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of Cyrus Andrews, 33, of Austell, on Sunday afternoon.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

An investigation into gunfire in an Austell neighborhood Sunday afternoon quickly turned dire after Cobb police found a man fatally wounded.

Officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Creedmore Court to check out a report of gunfire shortly after 1:30 p.m. While en route, the report changed to a person shot, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner said.

Cyrus Andrews, 33, of Austell, was shot multiple times outside the home, Barner said. First responders tried to perform life-saving measures, but Andrews was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

Police are trying to locate a male suspect they described as dark-complexioned, approximately 6 foot to 6-foot-2, between 150 to 170 pounds, who was wearing a white T-shirt and white tennis shoes.

A photo of the suspect was not released.

ExploreNo injuries reported after shooting at Cobb high school football game

The shooting comes just two days after gunfire erupted following a pre-season football game between two South Cobb high schools.

Friday evening, gunshots rang out while spectators were filing out of Campbell High School, causing “pandemonium” as the crowd scrambled for cover, Smyrna police spokesman Lt. Louis Defense said. Officers from three departments responded to the shooting, but it’s still unclear who fired the shots or if anyone was targeted. Nobody was injured and no suspects were identified, Defense added.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
Suspect in Atlanta bartender’s shooting death had spent 7 years in...
2
Atlanta-based CARE aims to get staff out of Afghanistan
3
Man arrested after threatening to shoot Gwinnett judge, police say
4
Black spending clout in Georgia soars - UGA study
5
Georgians with ties to Afghanistan heartbroken over disaster
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top