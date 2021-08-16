Cobb police searching for suspect in fatal shooting of Austell man

An investigation into gunfire in an Austell neighborhood Sunday afternoon quickly turned dire after Cobb police found a man fatally wounded.
Officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Creedmore Court to check out a report of gunfire shortly after 1:30 p.m. While en route, the report changed to a person shot, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner said.
Cyrus Andrews, 33, of Austell, was shot multiple times outside the home, Barner said. First responders tried to perform life-saving measures, but Andrews was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, she said.
Police are trying to locate a male suspect they described as dark-complexioned, approximately 6 foot to 6-foot-2, between 150 to 170 pounds, who was wearing a white T-shirt and white tennis shoes.
A photo of the suspect was not released.
The shooting comes just two days after gunfire erupted following a pre-season football game between two South Cobb high schools.
Friday evening, gunshots rang out while spectators were filing out of Campbell High School, causing “pandemonium” as the crowd scrambled for cover, Smyrna police spokesman Lt. Louis Defense said. Officers from three departments responded to the shooting, but it’s still unclear who fired the shots or if anyone was targeted. Nobody was injured and no suspects were identified, Defense added.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.