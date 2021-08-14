No injuries reported after shooting at Cobb high school football game

Nobody was injured in the shooting, which happened as fans were leaving the game between Campbell and South Cobb high schools, Smyrna police spokesman Lt. Louis Defense said.

The game was being played at Campbell High, but the crowd was asked to leave about 9:30 p.m. because of lightning in the area, Defense said. Several gunshots rang out as the spectators filed out the stadium, causing “pandemonium” as the crowd scrambled for cover, he said.