No injuries reported after shooting at Cobb high school football game

Smyrna police are investigating after a pre-season football game between two Cobb County high schools ended in gunfire Friday evening.
Nobody was injured in the shooting, which happened as fans were leaving the game between Campbell and South Cobb high schools, Smyrna police spokesman Lt. Louis Defense said.
The game was being played at Campbell High, but the crowd was asked to leave about 9:30 p.m. because of lightning in the area, Defense said. Several gunshots rang out as the spectators filed out the stadium, causing “pandemonium” as the crowd scrambled for cover, he said.
Officers from three departments responded to the shooting, but it’s still unclear who fired the shots or if anyone was targeted.
“At this point we have an active investigation. We don’t have anyone in custody,” Defense said Saturday morning.
