Cobb officials to answer questions at Mableton cityhood forum

Cobb County Commissioner Monique Sheffield will host an Aug. 17 forum in Austell to answer questions about the impact of an incorporated city of Mableton, which will be on ballots this November.
The proposed city, sponsored this past legislative session by state Rep. Erica Thomas (D-Austell), would provide zoning, code enforcement, parks and trash services. Other services, including public safety, would continue to be provided by the county.
The Mableton cityhood referendum received unanimous support in the state Senate and only two opposing votes in the House. It was then signed into law by the governor, placing the final decision in the hands of voters on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The push for cityhood brought questions from officials and residents alike as the county scrambled to sort through proposals for four new cities earlier this year. The three other proposed cities on the ballot were rejected by voters in May. But unlike the East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings proposals, Mableton cityhood did not face partisan disputes.
A Mableton city council, if approved, would provide residents greater local representation with one council member for 13,000 residents. Currently, county residents have one commissioner per 191,000 people.
The forum will start at 6:30 p.m., at the Cobb County Police Academy in Austell.
