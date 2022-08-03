Cobb officials to answer questions at Mableton cityhood forum

The proposed city, sponsored this past legislative session by state Rep. Erica Thomas (D-Austell), would provide zoning, code enforcement, parks and trash services. Other services, including public safety, would continue to be provided by the county.

The Mableton cityhood referendum received unanimous support in the state Senate and only two opposing votes in the House. It was then signed into law by the governor, placing the final decision in the hands of voters on the Nov. 8 ballot.