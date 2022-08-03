ajc logo
X

Cobb officials to answer questions at Mableton cityhood forum

021722 Mableton: The historic Mable House, ancestral home of the Mable family for whom Mableton was named, is seen on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Mableton. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
021722 Mableton: The historic Mable House, ancestral home of the Mable family for whom Mableton was named, is seen on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Mableton. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago
Voters will decide whether to create a new south Cobb city.

Cobb County Commissioner Monique Sheffield will host an Aug. 17 forum in Austell to answer questions about the impact of an incorporated city of Mableton, which will be on ballots this November.

The proposed city, sponsored this past legislative session by state Rep. Erica Thomas (D-Austell), would provide zoning, code enforcement, parks and trash services. Other services, including public safety, would continue to be provided by the county.

The Mableton cityhood referendum received unanimous support in the state Senate and only two opposing votes in the House. It was then signed into law by the governor, placing the final decision in the hands of voters on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The push for cityhood brought questions from officials and residents alike as the county scrambled to sort through proposals for four new cities earlier this year. The three other proposed cities on the ballot were rejected by voters in May. But unlike the East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings proposals, Mableton cityhood did not face partisan disputes.

A Mableton city council, if approved, would provide residents greater local representation with one council member for 13,000 residents. Currently, county residents have one commissioner per 191,000 people.

The forum will start at 6:30 p.m., at the Cobb County Police Academy in Austell.

ajc.com

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
Editors' Picks
Sheriff: Deputies shoot suspect after mother, daughter killed at Buford home22m ago
Driver injured when group in DeKalb road opens fire, police say
20h ago
Alex Anthopoulos strengthens Braves in multiple ways at trade deadline
9h ago
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
1h ago
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
1h ago
Abrams warns of more economic fallout after Music Midtown is nixed
1h ago
The Latest
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on counterterrorism operation
A list of recent shootings at metro Atlanta shopping centers
Code enforcement sweeps notorious Atlanta apartments
Featured
Herpetology keeper William Ternes holds a model of a hellbender at the Chattanooga Zoo. (Courtesy of Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press)

Credit: Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Georgia naturalists: These large salamanders are here. Have you seen one?
20h ago
What’s new at school this year?
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top