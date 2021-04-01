Cobb man who attacked mom with meat cleaver gets 10-year prison sentence

A man who attacked his 77-year-old mother with a meat cleaver and ransacked her Cobb County home pleaded guilty to multiple charges Tuesday and was sentenced to a decade in prison, officials said.
Terrance Paul Corry, 48, was sentenced to 20 years, with 10 years to be served in prison and 10 years on probation, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady announced Thursday. Corry pleaded guilty to counts of elder abuse, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and obstruction.
Corry’s mother, Glenda Haygood, was found by emergency services with broken ribs, a fractured jaw and multiple cuts, Broady said. A meat cleaver was wedged into the doorframe above where she lay.
According to Assistant District Attorney Amanda Buxton, Corry’s mental health and history of drug abuse played a role in his sentence.
“Violence of any form, but especially to our elders, is unacceptable in Cobb County,” Buxton said. “Mr. Corry’s sentence strikes a balance between holding him accountable for his actions and getting him the substance abuse and mental health treatment he needs.”
The incident took place the morning of May 24, 2020, when Haygood and her friend, 88-year-old Robert Holbrook, were having breakfast together at Haygood’s home, according to the DA’s office. Corry, who had previously been homeless, was living with Haygood because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Holbrook left the home when Corry began cursing and behaving erratically, the DA’s announcement said. Holbrook asked Haygood to leave with him, but she chose to stay.
Holbrook returned several hours later, but Corry would not let him inside the house. Holbrook called the police and requested a wellness check, but Corry would not allow police to go inside and officers could not find any indications of a crime or injury.
After still not hearing anything from Haygood, Holbrook contacted one of her daughters, who drove to the house to check on her mother, the announcement said. She found blood in the carport and called 911. Nearly 10 months later, Haygood is still recovering from her injuries, according to the DA.
Though Haygood could not attend Corry’s sentencing, her daughter Kelly Haygood showed compassion toward him.
“I forgive you,” she said. “And I believe mom would forgive you, too.”