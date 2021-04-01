Cobb man who attacked mom with meat cleaver gets 10-year prison sentence

The incident took place the morning of May 24, 2020, when Haygood and her friend, 88-year-old Robert Holbrook, were having breakfast together at Haygood’s home, according to the DA’s office. Corry, who had previously been homeless, was living with Haygood because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Holbrook left the home when Corry began cursing and behaving erratically, the DA’s announcement said. Holbrook asked Haygood to leave with him, but she chose to stay.

Holbrook returned several hours later, but Corry would not let him inside the house. Holbrook called the police and requested a wellness check, but Corry would not allow police to go inside and officers could not find any indications of a crime or injury.

After still not hearing anything from Haygood, Holbrook contacted one of her daughters, who drove to the house to check on her mother, the announcement said. She found blood in the carport and called 911. Nearly 10 months later, Haygood is still recovering from her injuries, according to the DA.

Though Haygood could not attend Corry’s sentencing, her daughter Kelly Haygood showed compassion toward him.

“I forgive you,” she said. “And I believe mom would forgive you, too.”