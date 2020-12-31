Cobb man dies 3 weeks after being seriously injured in crash

Kahlil Harper, 30, died Sunday at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was taken after the Dec. 10 early-morning crash on C.H. James Parkway, according to Cobb County police spokeswoman Shenise Barner.

Investigators said Harper was turning left onto Humphries Hill Road about 4:10 a.m. when his 2006 Infiniti G35 was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4 driven by a 64-year-old Dallas man. Harper was taken to Kennestone with life-threatening injuries.