UPDATE: I-285 reopens in Dunwoody 14 hours after vehicle fire under bridge
Cobb libraries to begin opening on Sundays again

06/24/2021 — Marietta, Georgia — Cobb County senior assistant librarian Stephen Brock finds a book for Declan [last name withheld] at the Switzer Library in Marietta, Thursday, June 24, 2021. The Switzer Library is the administrative and support services headquarters of Cobb libraries, and it will be opening on Sundays again starting Sept. 11, 2022. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago
Four locations will open seven days a week.

For the first time since the pandemic, the four largest Cobb County libraries will begin opening on Sunday afternoons once again on Sept. 11 — after over two years of library closures and operational shifts.

The Switzer Library and the Mountain View Regional Library in Marietta, the South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton, and the West Cobb Regional Library in Kennesaw will now be open seven days a week, including from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.

“These four libraries are weekend destinations,” Terri Tresp, the division director of branch services said in a statement. “Our doors will be open Sundays for students of all ages, busy teens and adults needing more convenient opportunities to visit libraries, and babies and toddlers enjoying fun, meaningful time with families.”

A surge of school and office closures brought many seeking libraries’ online services at the height of the pandemic. Cobb libraries also began offering curbside services to allow individuals to pick up items without going inside.

Now, individuals will be able to go to the library every day of the week, which is an important step in restoring access to libraries and the resources they provide, the statement said.

