Cobb libraries to begin opening on Sundays again

The Switzer Library and the Mountain View Regional Library in Marietta, the South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton, and the West Cobb Regional Library in Kennesaw will now be open seven days a week, including from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.

“These four libraries are weekend destinations,” Terri Tresp, the division director of branch services said in a statement. “Our doors will be open Sundays for students of all ages, busy teens and adults needing more convenient opportunities to visit libraries, and babies and toddlers enjoying fun, meaningful time with families.”