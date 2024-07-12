Cobb freezes new licensing for massage parlors

Staff will use the time to review the regulatory process and consider ordinance amendments, according to the resolution passed June 25 by the county commission.

As a result of earlier investigations, the board revoked the license for Canton Road’s Asian Wellness Massage, for failure to provide required employee records to the county.

The Attorney General’s Office initially contacted Cobb after noticing the business advertising on adult websites. An unrelated 2022 compliance check discovered a mattress in the back of the shop along with suitcases and a fully stocked fridge, suggesting people illegally living out of the massage parlor.

During a February visit, investigators did not see the mattress or suitcases, but encountered an employee not listed with the county, along with another unlicensed woman who appeared to be an employee but claimed she did not work at Asian Wellness Massage.

The board voted 4-0 Tuesday to uphold the license denial. Chairwoman Lisa Cupid was not present for the vote.

Another pending hearing involves V Massage, also located on Canton Road. Due to time constraints, the board requested a continuance to Aug. 13.

“We are looking at all those facilities very carefully because of all these issues we’ve found countywide, and some of them are endemic in the hearings that are before the board right now,” Cavitt said.

The moratorium will not affect services at Cobb’s approximately 75 licensed and legally operating spas.

Other Georgia localities have faced similar challenges regarding massage parlors.

In September 2023, Roswell Police arrested three people allegedly operating a human trafficking network across multiple massage parlors in the area. Officers rescued 20 women believed to be victims.

Roswell issued a 90-day application moratorium last December to combat illicit activities and revisit ordinance loopholes, ultimately closing seven spas in the process.

Cobb’s moratorium could end earlier if the county passes an ordinance amendment during the six-month period, but Cavitt said the board is currently consumed with spa appeal hearings.