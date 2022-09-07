Cobb elections will host job fair at new headquarters to recruit poll workers

The Cobb County Board of Elections is hosting an open house and job fair Saturday to unveil its new main office and recruit more election workers amid a metro-wide shortage of poll workers.
The Board of Elections will be opening its new headquarters after moving from its Whitlock Avenue location this summer. The open house also provides an opportunity to have a job fair for the first time to help recruit poll workers and elections employees, Elections Director Janine Eveler said.
“We do have quite a few vacancies on both levels,” she said. “Our goal is to get around 1,500 poll workers, and that would be just for Election Day.”
Across metro Atlanta, counties are struggling to hire poll workers. The relatively low pay combined with the strong labor market and tense political climate have created an uphill battle for elections departments.
In Cobb, poll worker pay starts at $150 per election and goes up to $250 for poll managers.
Poll workers must be at least 16 years old, live or work in Cobb or live in a neighboring county, read and write English, attend training, have no felonies for 10 years and have reliable transportation.
Event attendees will tour the new building, learn about the elections process and receive information on open positions at the new elections office open house and job fair Saturday, Sep. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
