Cobb Elections seeks court judgment on county’s move to change electoral map

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said beginning Jan. 1, 2023, when the electoral map goes into effect, the county will be operating under the map passed under the home rule statute by the board this fall.

“Our plans are to continue with our maps until there’s a successful legal challenge,” Cupid said.

Georgia state Sen.-elect Ed Setzler prompted the election board’s discussion on the matter by publicly asking them to agree to use the Legislature-approved map, disregarding the county’s map as unlawful, based on an unofficial opinion letter issued by the Office of Legislative Counsel.

“My goal today is to avoid litigation,” Setzler said. “This should be a simple matter of law.”

Given the possibility of a future lawsuit, Elections Attorney Daniel White recommended the board discuss the matter in executive session, after which they voted to seek a judgment from the courts.

Elections Attorney Daniel White, County Attorney Bill Rowling, Cupid and Richardson all declined to comment on the motion.