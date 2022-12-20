Cobb Elections leaves county’s move to change commission district map unchallenged

“Right now, the law has been amended by the Cobb County Commission, and until somebody challenges that — my board’s not in a position to challenge that law,” White said. “It’s not really up to my board to be the one challenging it and questioning its legitimacy.”

Setzler said that’s simply not true.

“They know it’s not true,” Setzler said. “They recognize that this conflict between the two [maps] that they’re facing has to be resolved, and it’s their duty to get it resolved, and they have legal standing to do so.”

Legal experts and officials alike have issued conflicting guidance on whether the home rule statute gives commissioners the power to draw its own electoral map.

Former Gov. Roy Barnes, who participated in the passing of the home rule statute, has previously said he believes the county has the authority. However, the Office of Legislative Counsel issued an opinion earlier this year that says the power for redistricting rests with the Legislature.

County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid has said the county will operate starting Jan. 1 under the map passed by the commission’s split vote, until a court issues a ruling otherwise.

Setzler said the county has “backed the citizens of Cobb County into a corner.”

“The only option given to regular citizens to answer the question, ‘Who is my county commissioner?’ is for the private citizens of Cobb County to use their own dollars to hire an attorney to sue their own county Board of Elections,” Setzler said.