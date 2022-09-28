Cobb development board waives $750K in fees for Lockheed Martin expansion

Nelson Geter, the authority’s director, said the company asked for “far less than what we’re offering.”

Several of the authority’s board members said they believe the fee adjustment on larger projects will make the authority stand out and incentivize development in the county.

“We have been presented an opportunity that we have not been presented in the history of the development authority,” Hungerford said to the other board members. “I think doing that gives us an advantage.”

While the members generally agreed with capping fees for future projects over $1 billion, J.C. Bradbury and Jamala McFadden sided against applying the additional discount to the Lockheed Martin deal in a 5-2 vote.

“It raises the prospect that we’re open for negotiation,” said Bradbury, a Kennesaw State University economist. “Because they did ask for this. I mean, that’s where this came from.”