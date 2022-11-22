Cobb dedicates $20M in federal funds to public safety pay and recruitment

The plan also boosts the lateral recruitment program to bring those with more experience to the county. It also provides funds for advertising and social media outreach efforts.

The commissioners unanimously approved the plan, but Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said they must revisit it in next year’s budget cycle to ensure its incorporation into the county budget, instead of “kicking the can of funding down the road.”

“The ARPA dollars is not a recurring funding source, it’s a one-time funding source,” Cupid said. “This should be a general fund cost. I’m very concerned about that.”

This year, the board approved a new $17 per hour minimum wage and salary boosts to address the county-wide staffing issues. Crider said sworn and certified employees were not included in that round of raises, but were placed on a step-in-grade pay structure, which provides for yearly increases in pay.