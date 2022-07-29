ajc logo
X

Cobb approves $17 minimum wage and pay increases for county staff

Cobb residents are asked to leave their comments on a new county survey at PublicInput.com/K216, regarding how to best handle natural hazards. AJC file photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Cobb residents are asked to leave their comments on a new county survey at PublicInput.com/K216, regarding how to best handle natural hazards. AJC file photo

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Most Cobb County employees will see pay raises as early as September after the Board of Commissioners agreed this week to implement recommendations from its recent pay study.

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid pushed to set the county’s minimum hourly rate to $17 per hour, or about $35,000 per year, to help fill vacancies amid a countywide staffing shortage.

County Manager Jackie McMorris said she used to receive hundreds of applications for government positions, but now gets only a handful of candidates for most jobs.

“There was a time when the lines were long to come to Cobb,” she said.

While recruiting new employees is a priority, retaining the current staff is also important, McMorris said.

The pay study, which commissioners reviewed in May, evaluated how Cobb classifies and compensates government employees compared to other jurisdictions, and recommended strategies to become more competitive. The study, performed by Evergreen Solutions, determined that Cobb employees make roughly 8% less than those in other metro counties.

Nearly all staff members will receive some sort of raise with the new classification and pay structure, said county spokesman Ross Cavitt.

Commissioner JoAnn Birrell expressed concerns over wage compression, which can occur if current employees who have been working longer end up making close to or the same amount of money as new employees who just started.

“How do we compensate the folks that have been here with new people coming on at the same rate, the same level of pay?” Birrell said at this week’s board meeting.

The pay structure factors in tenure to make sure existing staff will be properly compensated, and to ease potential wage compression.

Most will see around a 10% increase in pay, but the raises will vary depending on position. Those currently making the lowest will see the highest percent increases, said human resources manager Glenda Valentine.

The pay raises will take effect in September with an estimated $1.6 million in leftover funding from the 2022 budget. When the 2023 fiscal year begins Oct. 1, the new budget will fund the raises, which are estimated to cost $22 million per year.

McMorris said employees are grateful for the pay increase and new minimum wage, which she added is not as high in today’s economy as it may seem.

“For some, it is life-changing,” she said. “I ask, how many of you can live on $35,000 a year in Cobb County?”

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
Editors' Picks
Braves prospect Jared Shuster gets loss in first Triple-A outing14h ago
Burnout, pandemic, politics: Georgia teachers start year under pressure
6h ago
For Georgia voters, economy and guns among top concerns
6h ago
AJC poll: Most voters oppose restrictions on abortion, Georgia’s new ban
AJC poll: Most voters oppose restrictions on abortion, Georgia’s new ban
Spain: Prosecutors to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira
1h ago
The Latest
Family calls on officials to investigate Clayton County jail detainee death
15m ago
Beazer Homes to relocate HQ to Brookhaven
4h ago
180-plus apartments to replace longtime auto shop near Beltline
5h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top