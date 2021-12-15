Cobb County to study stormwater fee against backdrop of flooding

Currently, the county’s stormwater infrastructure, which redirects rain water away from streets and buildings, is funded through the water and sewer fees of utility customers. But because utility charges are based on how many gallons of water a person uses, the fees don’t properly reflect the strain that their property is actually putting on the drainage system.

At a Tuesday board meeting, Jones told Cobb commissioners that the water system is considering moving to a fee based on a property’s impervious space — in other words, hard infrastructure, like a roof or parking lot, as opposed to soil that can absorb water.

The Democrat-led board on Tuesday voted 3-2 along party lines to develop a fee proposal and additional plans to improve the county’s stormwater management. Republicans JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill voted no. Birrell said she opposed creating a new fee while the county still diverts more than $15 million each year from the utility for other government expenses, such as public safety.

Cobb’s utility rates are the lowest in the metro area, according to the county’s website. Based on early estimates, Jones said the typical resident is unlikely to pay more than they do now through their water and sewer usage. Instead, the financial burden of the new fee structure would likely fall to businesses with large physical footprints that contribute more to flooding.