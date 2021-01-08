Lisa Cupid sworn in as Cobb’s first Black and first woman chair

Cupid was the only commissioner to vote against public subsidies for the new Braves stadium. She became a vocal advocate for police reform after she accused an officer of harassment and intimidation when he followed her home late at night in an unmarked car.

Jeriene Bonner-Grimes of the Cobb NAACP spoke at Cupid’s swearing in and told her how proud she was.

“She has represented us well,” Bonner-Grimes said. “Keep speaking truth to power, because you’re a freedom fighter.”

Cupid said she recognized the historic importance of being the first Black woman in her position, but she said after eight years on the board there was no novelty in the title for her.

“I’ve walked these halls, I’ve been here,” she said. “It’s a wonderful accomplishment but in the end, it’s all about working and serving the citizens of Cobb County.”