Cobb buildings suffer water damage after pipes burst

Three Cobb County buildings — the Vinings Library and two senior centers — are closed after the freezing temperatures over the past weekend caused pipes to freeze and burst.
The West Cobb and the Freeman Poole senior centers will remain closed while the damage is repaired, county officials said in a press release.
The Vinings Library was damaged after a sprinkler pipe burst, but most books were spared, the press release said.
The facilities will be closed at least through the News Year’s Day weekend, but repairs could take longer.
The Cobb County Fire Department was “overrun” with county residents and business owners calling about burst pipes and flooding damage once frozen pipes began to thaw over the last few days.
Other major metro counties have also closed some facilities due to frozen pipes and other damage after the arctic blast.
