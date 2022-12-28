ajc logo
X

Cobb buildings suffer water damage after pipes burst

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Three Cobb County buildings — the Vinings Library and two senior centers — are closed after the freezing temperatures over the past weekend caused pipes to freeze and burst.

The West Cobb and the Freeman Poole senior centers will remain closed while the damage is repaired, county officials said in a press release.

The Vinings Library was damaged after a sprinkler pipe burst, but most books were spared, the press release said.

The facilities will be closed at least through the News Year’s Day weekend, but repairs could take longer.

The Cobb County Fire Department was “overrun” with county residents and business owners calling about burst pipes and flooding damage once frozen pipes began to thaw over the last few days.

Other major metro counties have also closed some facilities due to frozen pipes and other damage after the arctic blast.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Raffensperger: Trump ‘attacks people, makes stuff up’ to get what he wants15h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Thomas "Tom" Asher family

Tom Asher, leading Atlanta businessman and philanthropist, dies
22h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Georgians in the Jan. 6 report back in power for next election, too.
4h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
19h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
19h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

What you need to know to jump on the Georgia Bulldogs bandwagon
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Southwest chaos continues, feds press carrier to compensate passengers
17m ago
‘My entire apartment was raining’: Frozen pipes to sully Atlanta for weeks
18h ago
Could a plan to increase visitors spoil Cumberland Island’s charm?
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia players, coaches visit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
20h ago
Today's college bowl games
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top