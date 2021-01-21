Coat worn by Harris at inauguration designed by SCAD grad

Harris said her choice of color and pearl accessories honored women’s suffrage, Shirley Chisholm and her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Chisholm, a New York Democrat who was the first Black woman elected to Congress and the first Black major-party candidate to run for president, is often cited by Harris as a major inspiration.

SCAD, which has campuses in Savannah and Atlanta, issued an online statement praising its former student’s role in the historic swearing-in of the nation’s first Black female vice president.

“This morning, Vice President Kamala Harris—the embodiment of historical firsts—strode proudly onto the world stage as a modern superwoman,” SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace said. “Her regal Inauguration Day ensemble was created by SCAD alumnus and CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund-winner Christopher John Rogers, who has dressed Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, and Michelle Obama. Congratulations, Vice President Harris! Bravo, Christopher!”

After the swearing-in ceremony, Harris changed into an outfit designed by South Carolina native Sergio Hudson, another Black designer who crafted Michelle Obama’s elegant plum pantsuit that caused a lot of buzz online, reports said.

Harris’ choice to wear pieces by Black designers “felt particularly significant in light of her triply historic title as the first female, Black and Asian American vice president of our country,” said Véronique Hyland, fashion features director for Elle magazine.

“It made for a meaningful statement at this particular time, when all small businesses, including fashion businesses, are in need of support and spotlighting,” said Hyland.

