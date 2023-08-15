Clerk of courts personally processed Trump indictment

Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts Che’ Alexander told Channel 2 Action News she decided to personally process the indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants.

“I wouldn’t ask my staff to do anything I wouldn’t do, and I thought it was just best to keep everything smooth,” Alexander told the TV station.

Alexander said she felt no pressure and was simply doing her job.

Credit: Michael Blackshire/AJC Credit: Michael Blackshire/AJC

In terms of judge’s assignment for the case, Alexander said the system automatically assigns the judge, which in this case is Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee.

“The judge assignment is a random assignment. Once you’ve entered the information, the system assigns the judge automatically,” Alexander said.

