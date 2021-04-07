Cleanup continues after more than 1,700 homes damaged in Coweta tornado

“We have a line of damage across the entire county,” Terrell said.

Despite the tremendous damage, Terrell said it is remarkable that no injuries were reported.

The storm did play a role in the death of a 56-year-old man who suffered a heart attack after walking to check on his daughter. The tornado that struck the Newnan area minutes earlier made many roads impassable and delayed paramedics from reaching Barry Martin, who died after the medical emergency.

Aerial photographs show the aftermath of the tornado that tore through Newnan on March 25. Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

While recovery efforts continue, Coweta leaders say they are grateful for the outpouring of support from neighboring counties, law enforcement agencies and nonprofit groups. Donations have been plentiful and additional items are currently not needed, Terrell said.

The Coweta fairgrounds are open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide needed items to residents. Non-perishable food, showers, laundry facilities and mental health services are being offered, a county spokeswoman said.

But with dozens of homeowners facing the costs of damage repairs and insurance deductibles, there likely will be a continued need to help those in the storm’s path.

For those who would like to donate, the Coweta Community Foundation is accepting monetary donations online.