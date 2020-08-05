Clayton police searching for suspects’ SUV in fatal road-rage shooting

Clayton County police are asking the public for help locating the occupants of an SUV used last week in a fatal road-rage shooting.
A woman was killed Thursday afternoon when a dispute involving the drivers of three vehicles led to gunfire near Forest Park, police said. The shooting occurred in the 6000 block of Old Dixie Road about 4 p.m.
According to police, all three vehicles were seen leaving a shopping center on Tara Boulevard shortly before the shooting.
“As the vehicles continued onto Old Dixie Road, a dispute occurred, and while stopped for a red light at the intersection of Old Dixie Road and Frontage Road, another altercation ensued during which the victim was shot and killed,” police said Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they discovered 35-year-old Mary Lorraine Riden dead in the roadway, authorities said.
Witnesses told police a black Dodge Journey SUV carrying three women fled the scene after the shooting and continued north on Old Dixie Road. Authorities said the vehicle had factory rims and a temporary tag placed inside the rear window.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects’ vehicle is asked to call Clayton County detectives at 770-473-5483.
