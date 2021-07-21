ajc logo
Clayton police release sketches of man suspected in May armed robbery

The GBI released sketches of a man suspected in a May armed robbery in Clayton County.
The GBI released sketches of a man suspected in a May armed robbery in Clayton County.

Credit: GBI/Kelly Lawson

By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Clayton County police have released sketches of a man suspected in an armed robbery in May and are asking for help from the public to identify him.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on May 17, Clayton police said. Officers responded to an armed robbery in the 400 block of Sylvia Drive in Forest Park.

Investigators interviewed the victim of the robbery and were able to get a physical description of the suspect, Clayton police said. After the interview, GBI artist Kelly Lawson was able to draw sketches of the man’s face and a large tattoo on his left calf. The tattoo is a large Bentley Motors logo featuring a distinctive capital B with wings.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the man is asked to contact Detective M. Alston of the Clayton County Police Department at 770-603-5266.

