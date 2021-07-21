Clayton police release sketches of man suspected in May armed robbery

Investigators interviewed the victim of the robbery and were able to get a physical description of the suspect, Clayton police said. After the interview, GBI artist Kelly Lawson was able to draw sketches of the man’s face and a large tattoo on his left calf. The tattoo is a large Bentley Motors logo featuring a distinctive capital B with wings.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the man is asked to contact Detective M. Alston of the Clayton County Police Department at 770-603-5266.