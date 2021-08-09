Clarkston holding job fair with more than 30 employee-seeking businesses

A DeKalb County city is holding a career fair this week with more than 30 prospective employers.
Clarkston is partnering with WorkSource DeKalb to hold “Back to Basics...Engage, Empower, Employ Career & Resource Expo” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. The hiring event will take place at the Clarkston Community Center at 3701 College Avenue.
The city said more than 30 businesses, including MARTA, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, UPS, FedEx and Grady, will be at the career fair. Face masks are required for all job seekers. Registration is required and available at bit.ly/clarkston-job-seeker
“Our goal is to provide quality career opportunities for Clarkston and DeKalb County residents that connect unemployed workers with employers that are hiring and allow people to receive a livable wage,” Mayor Beverly Burks said in the release.
Attendees will also be able to receive free first-dose injections of a COVID-19 vaccine at the career expo. Residents who have a 30021 zip code will receive a $50 gift card for local businesses as part of Clarkston’s new vaccine incentive program.
Friends of Refugees, a Clarkston nonprofit, is also providing educational materials and resume review services for career expo participants. To schedule an appointment with a career counselor, email cafeclarkston@gmail.com.
For more information on the job fair, call 404-687-3400 or email WorkSource DeKalb at jbblack@dekalbcountyga.gov or fkadkins@dekalbcountyga.gov.