Clarkston holding job fair with more than 30 employee-seeking businesses

The city said more than 30 businesses, including MARTA, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, UPS, FedEx and Grady, will be at the career fair. Face masks are required for all job seekers. Registration is required and available at bit.ly/clarkston-job-seeker

“Our goal is to provide quality career opportunities for Clarkston and DeKalb County residents that connect unemployed workers with employers that are hiring and allow people to receive a livable wage,” Mayor Beverly Burks said in the release.