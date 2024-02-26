City begins clearing homeless bridge encampments

Matt Welch, 34, who goes by “Matty Ice,” was at the encampment on Monday taking down his tent and preparing to move to a temporary shelter at the former Athletic Club of the Atlanta Medical Center. He said officials told him that he was allowed to take three bags of belongings.

He said police officers and officials were giving him time to gather his things before he would have to leave later in the day, and caseworkers told him that he could expect showers, complimentary food and a place to wash clothes at the shelter. He said he hoped the the city would help him find permanent housing.

“There’s a lot of stuff here that’s getting left behind, unfortunately,” he said during a phone interview. “But I’m trying to get most of the stuff that can be usable or someone else could use or I could sell to somebody so I can get enough money to eat.”

Atlanta Police Department Major Jeff Cantin led the sweep. He said at least six people were present at the encampment on Monday.

“It’s all going to be cleaned out,” Cantin said, declining to answer questions about which encampment would be next. “We’ll be here for a couple of days.”

In an interview with the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial board earlier this month, Mayor Andre Dickens warned the city would crack down on the bridge encampments after several fires had spun out of control. One such blaze led to the closure of Cheshire Bridge Road in 2021.